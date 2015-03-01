In photos: Biafran Embassy officially opened in Spain

It seems those behind the plot to create the Republic of Biafra from a sovereign Nigeria are hell-bent on achieving their mission.

Days ago, we reported that the Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, the group championing the course for a Biafran Republic, launched its currency, vehicle plate numbers, drivers’ licences as well as introduced a tax regime.

The launching was done in Nigeria’s Imo State.

Now, those championing the course have moved a step higher getting recognition in far-away Spain with the commissioning of the Biafran Embassy.

Here are the photographs of the event as published by Biafran Galaxy News: