In photos: Biafran Embassy officially opened in Spain

Sunday, March 1, 2015 10:05 pm
It seems those behind the plot to create the Republic of Biafra from a sovereign Nigeria are hell-bent on achieving their mission.
Days ago, we reported that the Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, the group championing the course for a Biafran Republic, launched its currency, vehicle plate numbers, drivers’ licences as well as introduced a tax regime.
The launching was done in Nigeria’s Imo State.
Now, those championing the course have moved a step higher getting recognition in far-away Spain with the commissioning of the Biafran Embassy.
Here are the photographs of the event as published by Biafran Galaxy News:
hahahahahahahaaa!!!!
These Yorubas and their the style of their reporting is just Amusing. At least it is for the indeginous people.
Congratulations! This is Charles Ugwumba Biafran Army # 211373. Enlisted on 12th August 1968 to Biafra Guerrilla Rangers at 12 years old. Following reorganization at Special Division Biafran Army was transferred to Raiders Battalion, Port Harcourt Strike Force Brigade. Served at AKPOR, OKOMOKO, IPO ,ABARA, UMUDEME and OZUAHIA axes of Port Harcourt sector. ” Take my bullet when I die oh Biafra because if I happen to surrender I will die for ever. Biafra take my bullet when I die”
I just hate a country run by moslems who stole Nigeria blind. They won the civil war and therefore became accountable to nobody. They lavished Nigeria’s resources and instituted a culture of graft and gross corruption which future Nigerians assumed as normal and for which the whole world looks askance at them. They cornered the economy for their own people and laid waste the Niger Delta. What Moslem led governments have done to Nigeria since independence is God forbidden. Nelson Mandela cursed Nigeria on his death bed for squandering the one true chance the Negroid African had to join the community of nations.
Great Biafra is the only thing that counts to all indigenous Nigerian is freedom.
It is NOT an embassy. The signpost says the Association of the Indigenes of Biafra. It might as well be a socio-cultural body. Stop playing on the intelligence of people, lazy journalists.