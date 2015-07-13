Buhari appoints new service chiefs, Olonishakin new CDS

Monday, July 13, 2015 4:06 pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has promptly announced replacements for the service chiefs sacked this morning.
A statement by President Buhari’s special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina said Major-General Abayomi Gabriel Olonishakin is now the new Chief of Defence Staff, while Major-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai is the new Chief of Army Staff.
The duo replaced Alex Badeh and Kenneth Minimah, former CDS and former army chief.
Adesina also unveiled Buhari’s pick for the post of Chief of Naval staff. He is Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas. He replaces Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin.
Major-General Babagana Monguno from Borno state is the National Security Adviser, succeeding Colonel Sambo Dasuki, who was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan.
Until his appointment as Chief of Defence Staff today, he was the Head of the Nigerian Army Training and Doctrine Command in Minna, Niger State.
The new Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Buratai hails from Borno State. Until his new appointment today, he was the Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force which has its headquarters in N’djamena.
Maj-Gen. Buratai has previously served as Commander of the Nigerian Army’s 2nd Brigade in Port Harcourt and Commander of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry in Jaji, Kaduna State.
The new Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Morgan hails from Benue State. He was commissioned into the Nigerian Air Force as a Pilot Officer in June, 1982. His previous appointments include Air Officer Commanding, NAF Logistics Command.
The new Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibas (NN/0746) hails from Cross River State.
Until his appointment as Chief of Naval Staff, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Navy Holdings Limited.
The new Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar (NAF/1433) hails from Bauchi State. His previous appointments include: Chief of Standards and Evaluation, NAF Headquarters; Chief of Defence Communications and Air Officer Commanding, NAF Training Command.
Until his new appointment today as Chief of Air Staff, he was the Chief of Administration, NAF Headquarters.
The new Service Chiefs will hold their appointments in an acting capacity until confirmed by the Senate.
President Buhari thanked the outgoing Service Chiefs and National Security Adviser for their services to the nation and wished them well in their future endeavours.
Mr oshiomhole thank you very much for your effort to clean Nigeria of corruption. Pls the so-called Dr iweala is educated ARMED ROBBER.worst than IBB.GEJ.OBJ.OYANUSI DANJUMA..
we need men like Monday Riko Morgan In Buhari’s appointment. this guy knows his stuff. the Chief of Air Staff was scared and thought he would expose them. Mr president pls call this guy back from his leave to serve his country.
People from Cross River State are included in the appointment. That is very good.That move should be applauded.
Pls do your best to restored respect to the country. I love you all.and Godbless.