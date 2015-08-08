RCCG's 12-million seater auditorium has made me a beggar, says Adeboye

Femi Anjorin/Faith Correspondent

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer said he has turned a beggar to persuade members to donate towards the completion of the 12 million seater new auditorium of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, at its camp in Ogun state, western Nigeria

The church had planned to move to the new auditorium this month, but members were surprised that the monthly vigil held at the old auditorium.

Adeboye explained that most of the people who pledged to donate money towards the completion of the project, are yet to redeem their pledges, because of the economic downturn in the country.

“For the first time, in my life, I became ‘fine bara'(a beggar), by telling people to give offering and donate to the auditorium online”, he told the congregation at the end of the Holy Ghost Service, early today.

He therefore urged members to donate to the auditorium project, even as little as N1000, so that the auditorium could be ready in December for the yearly congress.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Gabriel Olonisakin, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, were among the dignitaries at the church’s 63rd convention.

Meanwhile, the number of children born at the convention has risen to 81, with 41 of them being boys.