RCCG's 12-million seater auditorium has made me a beggar, says Adeboye

Saturday, August 8, 2015 11:00 am
Femi Anjorin/Faith Correspondent
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer said he has turned a beggar to persuade members to donate towards the completion of the 12 million seater new auditorium of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, at its camp in Ogun state, western Nigeria
The church had planned to move to the new auditorium this month, but members were surprised that the monthly vigil held at the old auditorium.
Adeboye explained that most of the people who pledged to donate money towards the completion of the project, are yet to redeem their pledges, because of the economic downturn in the country.
“For the first time, in my life, I became ‘fine bara'(a beggar), by telling people to give offering and donate to the auditorium online”, he told the congregation at the end of the Holy Ghost Service, early today.
He therefore urged members to donate to the auditorium project, even as little as N1000, so that the auditorium could be ready in December for the yearly congress.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Gabriel Olonisakin, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, were among the dignitaries at the church’s 63rd convention.
Meanwhile, the number of children born at the convention has risen to 81, with 41 of them being boys.
Please we appeal to all to pay off these pledges…God bless you all
Am using this medium to appeal to all pledges to be fully paid for the deadline to be met. My God would provide for all so that we can build this auditorium….Thank you all
Religion is good business. So let us look at this rationally. With the state of poverty amongst the members – like all Nigerians – with 90% living on less than $2 per day, I wonder if the funds is NOT better spent setting up businesses or micro financing for members. You do NOT build a 100-lane-road just because there is 2 days in a year that 4 million people would need to cross that road. This project may be in the league of Homphoet Boigne’s Ivory coast adventure – when he spent Ivorien money to build a church bigger an more expensive, as alleged, than St. Peter’s Basilica in his home country. …we would be watching VP Osinbajo like a hawk to ensure that government business is NOT mixed with this church business.
Now let’s say that the auditorium is built and indeed 12 million people gather there…the church should equally invest in mass-transit rail to take the members from the auditorium to the major centers like Lagos and Ibadan, Abeokuta , Benin or wherever more of the members comes from….it should also build huge satellite garages where folks can park and be bused down to the center.
The government dare NOT do anything to be party to any of this Church business in the face of all other priorities … because it would be seen as using state money to fund the development of the VP’s church…in a predominantly muslim country that is just coming out of CAN-Support for Jonathan running rough shod over muslims and majority-muslim north through criminal negligence bordering on genocide – the fallout of that is better left out to imagination
let think objectively, if some one says religion is a good business so be it so long it promotes the tenet and basic of Christianity. Nigeria needs such a vision. we should look at the economic impact on the church members. in a situation where Government could not provide jobs, hospitals, schools, recreational facilities, and lots more and we have a man of God committed to expanding God kingdom and business which indirectly impact on generating massive employment for the unemployed, providing vision for the vision-less and driving key institutional reformation in the affairs of the nation and you called that a white horse project! Think twice before you pass comment. You mentioned complimentary projects such as rail, parks, garages even air port hotels and motels for foreigners who might visit the CAMP for religious activities it indirectly adding revenue to the pause of the nation. Think twice, this magnanimous projects will definitely drive the nation out poverty and impoverishment. Notre dam Catheral just got burnt and the France president promised rebuilding at cost running to Billions of Dollars and Pounds. i believe if the amount to be spent on the catheral is converted to Naira it will runs on Trillions of Naira. the money is even more than sufficient to complete our Daddy G.O glorious projects for the nation. more so, people travel to Mecca and Jerusalem every year and this indirectly gathering resources for those country and improving their industries, exports, hotels, adventures and tourisms among others. should we not think in this capacities, to bring people all overthe world to our new world. The thinking of the wise and corporate planner should be that what other projects could exist side by side to promote more insight into development of the nation instead of narrowly thinking one religion is predominantly dominated by another which like statistics in this respect and not thinking objectively and broadly.
My humble question is that why is much being achieved by pastor EA Adeboye when the rest of us are struggling. What is wrong with me for example. What should I do to reflect Gods glory. want to become a real billionaire. Some one talk to me
Waoh!!!! When God brings down a vision, the provisions come down from Him who said that I would build my Church and the gate of hell would not hold it back. Is money now a gate of hell? God delivers us all from labouring in vain