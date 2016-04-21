Pastor sends SOS to Rivers Police over his allegedly confiscated land

Reverend Sokari Soberekon is using the media to send a save our soul message to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command, Rivers State Ministry of Lands and all relevant authorities to intervene in his land dispute with the Officer in Charge of Works (OC Works), ASP Eze Adolphus. The land is located on plot 49, block 256, Orije Layout, along Aba road, by Sangana, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Soberekon, is a veteran sportsman, an elder statesman of Niger Delta and founder of the church, Jesus City, Sokari Gym, Marine Base, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

While Soberekon claimed that he has a Certificate of Occupancy, number 98 vol X1 PH on the land and was registered in Port Harcourt on page 98, volume 165 in the Ministry of Lands, Adolphus was reported by a local tabloid as claiming that the “said Certificate of Occupancy had been revoked and the land allocated to him.”

Worse still, Soberekon told TheNEWS in Lagos that the Police brutalised him (despite his health challenges that took him to India for treatment) and his workers.

A source within Rivers Police, however, wondered why Rev Soberekon just woke up one day to start claiming a piece of land that already has big Police structures.