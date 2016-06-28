Ugwuanyi donates 2 vehicles to Rangers

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Tuesday, donated two vehicles to Rangers International FC, Enugu to enhance their performance.

Handing over the keys of the vehicles in Enugu, Ugwuanyi urged the club to aim at winning laurels for the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vehicles included: a 30-seater Toyota Coaster bus and a KIA Cerato car.

The governor advised the club’s management and players to work harder and improve their performance.

He explained that the donation underscored the importance his administration attached to the well-being of the club now that the players are doing well in the ongoing Nigeria Football Premier League (NPFL).

The governor, however, prayed for the team to win the current league and to open the flood gate for winning more laurels for the state.

NAN reports that the donation was sequel to an earlier approval made by state executive council to assist the club in carrying on with its operations.

Receiving the keys of the vehicles, the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Charles Ndukwe, said the gesture would offer the team the opportunities to enhance their performance.

According to him, the donation will spur the team to perform well in the on-going league.

Ndukwe commended the governor and members of the executive council for offering the assistance, urging the club not to let the people down.

Among the members of the Rangers’ team present during the ceremony were:Chairman of the Board, Steve Orurua, the General Manager, Paul Chibuzor and a Board member, Afam Udeani ,among others. (NAN)