DSS arrest members of Boko Haram, Ansaru terror groups in Kano, Kaduna, Edo

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Service, DSS on Monday announced the arrest of notorious members of Boko Haram, and its affiliate terror group, Ansaru at different locations in Kano, Kaduna and Edo States.

In a statement, Tony Opuiyo, an operation of the Service revealed that the secret police arrested one Mudaisiru Jibrin aka Namakele/Alarama on 17 July, 2016, at Sauna quarters, Yankaba area in Kano.

Jibrin, according to the Service was the spiritual leader to a newly uncovered Boko Haram cell in Kano while preliminary investigation also revealed that he was also the mastermind of the shooting of some students at Government Secondary School (GSS), Mamudo village near Potiskum, Yobe State, in 2013.

Also, the Service said on 8 July, 2016, at Kinkinau area in Unguwar Mu’azu of Kaduna metropolis, it Service arrested one Mukhtar Tijani, a notorious Boko Haram fighter and three of his accomplices namely, Isiaku Salihu, Abdullahi ISAH and Hindu Isha.

“The four suspects were apprehended while perfecting arrangements for major coordinated attacks on selected targets and locations in Kaduna State,” said the Service.

The secret police also said on 12 August 2016, at Auchi in Edo State, its operatives arrested three members of the ANSARU terrorist group hibernating in Kogi State.

The Service said the suspects it identified as Usman Abdullahi, Abdulmumuni Sadiq and Ahmad Salihu were arrested while making arrangements to launch attacks on some selected targets in Edo and Kogi States, before escaping to join ISIS in Libya.

Also arrested by the secret police is one Aikhoje Moses for allegedly sending threat messages against some members of the Diplomatic Corps in Abuja and Lagos.

The Service said Moses who was arrested on 19 August 2016, at Azagha by-pass off the Benin–Asaba Expressway in Edo State had threatened the diplomatic community in Nigeria, particularly the Consular-Generals of Switzerland and Denmark and their Embassies in Nigeria, warning them to leave the Country.