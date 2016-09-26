Boko Haram: Borno requires N30b to rebuild Bama

The Borno State Government said on Monday that it required about N30 billion for the reconstruction of structures damaged by Boko Haram insurgents in Bama.

Dr Babagana Umara, the Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement stated this while speaking with newsmen in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

Umara explained that more than 10,000 private houses were destroyed by insurgents in the town.

“Bama is badly damaged by the insurgents, in fact it is the worst hit area in the state.

“No fewer than 10,000 houses were destroyed, in addition to over 86 public buildings, comprising schools, and hospitals among others,’’ he said.

Umara said that the ministry had made some progress in the reconstruction process.

“Gov. Kashim Shettima directed last week that we should mobilise to site and begin rebuilding the structures.

“We have made some progress since we started last week.

“Our target is to attain at least 50 per cent millage by the end of December.

“We have building materials worth about one billion naira on ground,’’ Umara said.

According to him, about 1,000 workers have been engaged in the project which involved direct labour system.

“We have about 1,000 workers on ground working tirelessly to achieve our aim.

“We believe that by December ending, we will have recorded some appreciable progress,’’ Umara said.

He, however, lamented that paucity of funds may affect the progress of work.

“Lack of adequate funds is our major challenge.

“It is a well-known fact that the country is facing some kind of economic recession, our state is badly affected because we do not have Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) due to the prevailing insurgency,’’ Umara said.

He appealed to the Federal Government and donour agencies to lend a helping hand to the state towards attaining its aim.

“We need help from the Federal Government to enable us achieve our aim of rebuilding the structures ravaged by Boko Haram insurgents.

“We also call on donour agencies to come to our aid so we can pick up the pieces of our lives again,’’ Umara said. (NAN)