IBB has played a key role in the history and development of our nation–Saraki

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has described former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, as a major part of Nigeria’s political history.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, to congratulate the former Head of State his 76th birthday, Saraki, as NAN puts it, described Babangida as one of Nigeria’s most prolific statesmen.

He commended the former head of state for the role he had continued to play in bringing about the development and progress of the country.

”The former military president has played a key role in the history and development of our nation.

”IBB’s leadership, commentaries and advice on the state of our polity and how to move our nation forward have been pivotal since he left office.

”I wish him good health and many more years as he celebrates his 76th birthday,” he said.

He prayed the Almighty Allah to continue to bless, guide and protect the former head of state.