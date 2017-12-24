Christmas: Dogara urges Christians to demonstrate love

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has urged Christians to show love to their neighbours and remember the underprivileged as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Dogara in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja said exhibition of unconditional love to one another would bring about positive change that would lead to unity and development of the country.

The speaker described Jesus Christ as an embodiment of sacrificial love as He gave up His life for the redemption of mankind.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Saviour Lord Jesus Christ, let us all remember that it is a time to spread the love of Christ with family, friends, neighbours and the underprivileged in the society.

“We should bear in mind that the greatest command Jesus gave to his followers is love to one another.

“Not only does this have spiritual benefits, it will also make Nigeria a better place because love overcomes all things, including hatred, violence and other vices,” he said.