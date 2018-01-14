800 Fulani killed by local militia in one weekend in Taraba – Kano Emir

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, says over 800 Fulani, mostly women and children were murdered by local militias in Mambila, Taraba State in one weekend late last year, but the killings did not receive media attention.

The Emir also said he personally gave the Federal Government pictures of the 800 Fulani herdsmen and their families that were killed in Taraba State last year but the government had yet to take action.

“In one case, a pregnant woman was killed, her stomach was ripped open and the baby was brought out and slaughtered. I personally handed over to the Federal Government a dossier with the names and pictures of the 800 or so people slaughtered as well as the names and addresses of persons known to have participated in these acts of ethnic cleansing,” the Emir told Punch newspaper

“Nothing has happened. I also ensured that authorities received video and audio evidence of senior politicians in Taraba State, who were involved in this act of genocide. No one has been arrested. Fulanis were also murdered in Kajuru and Numan.

“In many of these cases it was not about conflict but militias raiding settlements to kill women and children, and then later, attacking herdsmen and slaughtering them and their cattle.”

While condoling with the people of Benue State over the recent killing of over 70 persons, he however insisted that the killings in the Middle Belt were being perpetrated by both the herdsmen and the locals.

He accused the media of presenting a false narrative of ‘one-sided killings’.