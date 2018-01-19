APC Convention: Party explains reasons for delay

Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, says though the delay in holding the party’s national convention does not look good, it is in the interest of the party.

Abdullahi spoke with newsmen in Lagos on Friday, promising that another convention would hold soon.

“We will hold our convention this year. We know the delay doesn’t look good on us, but it was in the best interest of our party,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that thparty spokesman said that the delay, contrary to speculations, had not in any way violated the constitutional provisions regarding party conventions.

Abdullahi also fielded questions on recent endorsements of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term and the reported reappointment of Mr Rotimi Amechi as the Director General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation.

According to him, the President has yet to inform the party of his intention to run for a second term.

He, however, said that being its leader, the party would support him when and if he does.

“The APC is not involved in Amechi’s appointment as DG of the Buhari Campaign organisation because it is at the level of aspirant.

“His appointment has nothing to do with the APC and the emergence of our candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

“The President would have become the candidate of the party before it can get involved with its campaign.

“It will be wrong for the party to be involved because it will undermine its credibility to other aspirants for the presidential ticket,” he said.

Abdullahi said that the APC constitution has laid down procedures for the emergence of candidates, which the party would strictly adhere to.

“We will ensure that we obey our constitution as far as the selection of candidates is concerned,” he said.