COE Gindiri shut down due to protest by students

The College of Education, Gindiri in Plateau has been shut down following a violent protest by students that burnt down the school’s clinic and six vehicles, including two ambulances.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited the school on Thursday, reports that the students, who were angry over the non-issuance of examination identity cards, also destroyed some classrooms and hostels.

A source from the school told NAN that the students, who had paid for identity cards to be used for the writing of the second semester examination scheduled to start on Monday, Feb. 26, became wild when the cards were not issued to them.

NAN gathered that the students had waited for the cards as promised by the school management, but got impatient when the cards were not forthcoming few days to the examinations.

Mr Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Plateau, who confirmed the violence, told NAN that nobody was injured in the fracas.

“The ugly incident started as a peaceful protest by the students who were angry over management’s inability to issue school identify cards they had earlier paid for.

“`The protest later turned violent and led to wanton destruction of school property,” he said.

Tyopev said that calm had been restored to the institution, and cautioned students against taking the law into their hands.

Meanwhile, the Plateau Head of Service, Mr Izang Azi, has condemned the violence and expressed surprise that a “small issue” involving identity cards was allowed to degenerate to such violence.

He said that the school had been shut down to avoid further damage.