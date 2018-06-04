My Nigerian boyfriend stole my two cars, looted my home, South African lady alleges

FEMI IPAYE

A South African lady, Yolanda Khosi Magagula had alleged that Ugochukwu Chimerenze Lucky, her Nigerian boyfriend, stole two cars, jewelries and other property from her home.

Yolanda, a beauty therapist, lives in Hartebeestpoort North – West, South Africa.

She alleged that Chimerenze whom she dated for a year and 10 months and was staying in her house, two days ago dropped her off at her shop in town and went back home.

But the beauty therapist said when she got back home later in the day, she discovered that all her properties were gone.

She alleged that Chimerenze looted two cars, jewelries, money and everything in her home.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach Chimerenze have not been sucessful.

She listed the items taken by the Nigerian to include one Chevrolet and one Audi car.

She alleged that Chimarenze has already sold the Chevrolet.