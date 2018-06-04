My Nigerian boyfriend stole my two cars, looted my home, South African lady alleges

Monday, June 4, 2018 8:09 am
FEMI IPAYE
A South African lady, Yolanda Khosi Magagula had alleged that Ugochukwu Chimerenze Lucky, her Nigerian boyfriend, stole two cars, jewelries and other property from her home.
Yolanda, a beauty therapist, lives in Hartebeestpoort North – West, South Africa.
She alleged that Chimerenze whom she dated for a year and 10 months and was staying in her house, two days ago dropped her off at her shop in town and went back home.
But the beauty therapist said when she got back home later in the day, she discovered that all her properties were gone.
She alleged that Chimerenze looted two cars, jewelries, money and everything in her home.
Meanwhile, efforts to reach Chimerenze have not been sucessful.
She listed the items taken by the Nigerian to include one Chevrolet and one Audi car.
She alleged that Chimarenze has already sold the Chevrolet.
What a disgraceful act. These are people spoiling the image of Nigerian men over there in South Africa. I don’t know people’s problem. Work for you own money, this is a good definition of a weak and useless man. Instead of you to be thinking of adding to the cars, all what is running in ur brain is to steal from a Lady. A total disappointment of a man.
I’m trying to understand the authenticity of this post … Did you make any findings regarding this allegations because this was exactly how my sister’s ex was trying to rubbish her image on social media because she left him… Since this clearly states that the guy was her boyfriend, why couldn’t she find a better way of solving this issue instead of having her journalist friend publish unverified story for us in order to get back at her ex… It’s a pity, the extreme extent to which people who claim to love someone can go when the relationship goes sour… I don’t believe this story 1 bit especially when it’s coming from a South African… Those xenophobic people
Whereabouts, l means the thief?