Private school owners in Lagos donate cash, gifts to charity home

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Lagos State Chapter has donated an undisclosed amount of money and gift items to less-privileged children at So-Said Charity Home, Okota, Lagos.

Mr Wasiu Adumadeyin, President of the Association, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday during a visit to the home.

He said that the gesture was done to commemorate “Teachers Day” celebration held on Oct. 13.

Adumadeyin said the donation was an avenue to extend love to the less-privileged children and show them that they were also remembered and valuable.

“NAPPS members believe that the children in our custody are the privileged ones in the sense that they have parents that want the best for them.

“We looked inward and realised that there are some children that are not only unfortunate to have uncaring parents but do not have parents at all.

“That is what motivated our action and we decided to put smiles on the faces of such children. The funds and items donated were contributed by members of the association,’’ he said.

Adumadeyin listed the items to include: 20 cartons of noodles; various sizes of children clothes; 18 packs of soft drinks; bottles of water; several rolls of tissue paper; cartons of biscuit; and an undisclosed sum of money.

Mrs Felecia Martins, Coordinator of the Home, appreciated the gesture by the association and noted that such action gave the children a sense of belonging.

Martins said that NAPPS was magnanimous to have remembered the home because the survival of the home depended on such gestures from individuals, organisations and associations.

“Some of these children were picked from the streets, while some are here because they need rehabilitation before they will be reintegrated with their family.

“Do not forget these children; they are all ours and do not relent your effort as God will reward you.

“Also tell others about your experience because the children need help and more affection, ‘’ she said.

NAN reports that the children assembled and prayed for the progress of the association and its members in appreciation of the gesture.