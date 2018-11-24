Army arrests notorious gun runner in Niger + photos

The 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, on Saturday said it arrested a notorious gun runner on Nov. 22 in Bargu general area of New Bussa Local Government Area of Niger.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Officer, Col. Muhammad Dole, made the disclosure in a statement in Kaduna.

Dole said, “It is noteworthy to state that the ongoing Operation WHIRL PUNCH is achieving successes in all formations of Headquarters, 1 Division Nigerian Army.

‘‘The latest being the interception and arrest of a notorious gun runner called RABI’U AKILU.

‘‘He was arrested at the Garoji Army Check point in Bargu general area of New Bussa Local Government Area of Niger state on 22 November.’’

According to him, the officers of the command, acting on intelligence and careful trail, intercepted the suspect’s vehicle and found some items in it.

He disclosed that 21 fabricated locally made single barrels, 15 fabricated locally made barrels, 10 fabricated locally made pistols, 343 cartridges, one Toyota Corolla with registration number ZUR 416 DX KEBBI.

Dole said the suspect, Mr Rabi’u Akilu, hails from Dangulbi village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The Deputy Director noted that the suspect is currently assisting security operatives in their investigations.

He appealed to the public, especially motorists, to cooperate with soldiers during any ‘stop and search operation,’ as well as volunteer useful information on activities of criminals in the society.

He gave assurance that soldiers under ‘Operation WHIRL PUNCH’ would continue to ensure security of people and goods on the roads and major highways.

He emphasised that the soldiers were, more than ever before, prepared to eliminate banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in their areas of operations.