FG tasks Nigerians on strict observance of public holidays

The Federal Government has called on Nigerians to ensure strict observance of all public holidays in the country.

The Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd), made the call in a statement on Friday by the Director (Press) of the ministry, Mohammed Manga.

Dambazau said that the laws establishing Public Holidays were contained in the Public Holidays Act of 1979 and should be complied with always.

He urged all Nigerians irrespective of their organisations, institutions or affiliations, to ensure that they obeyed and observed all holidays declared by the government.

“According to the Act, `no person shall be compellable to do any act on a day appointed by or under the provisions of this Act to be kept as a public holiday which he would not be compellable to do on a Sunday”.

The minister warned that government would not hesitate to sanction any organisation, institution or affiliation that denied Nigerians the right to observe their holidays as provided in the Act.