Kante signs new 5-year deal with Chelsea

French international midfielder N’Golo Kante has committed his long-term future to Chelsea by signing a new five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Kante, an ex-Leicester City FC player who joined Chelsea in 2016, helped the club to win the title in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Kante was rewarded for his consistent play by being named the Player of the Year 2016/2017 by both the Professional Footballers’ Association and Football Writers’ Association.

“I’m happy to extend my time with Chelsea. It has been two beautiful years and I wish for more to come.

“Since I came, I completely improved as a player, challenged myself and got some awards I never thought about.

“I like the city, I like the club and I am happy to be here for more time’’, Kante said.

The 27-year-old player tasted his first English Premier League title triumph with Leicester City in the 2015-16 season.

He also started all seven matches for France as they lifted the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Reuters/NAN)