Senate suspends Olukoyede’s confirmation as EFCC Secretary

The Senate on Tuesday suspended the confirmation of Olanipekun Olukoyede as Secretary to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This followed Sen. Isah Misau’s (APC-Bauchi) objection to the report of the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes on the screening at plenary.

Misau, who is a member of the committee, stated that he did not append his signature to clear the nominee for confirmation.

He claimed he was not invited to the screening exercise; hence it was wrong for the clerk of the committee to release a report not consented to by all committee members.

“I am a member of this committee and I was not invited to the screening.

“I am calling on you, Mr President, to step down this confirmation because I remember I raised objection in one of the meetings and this one is very sensitive,” he said.

Sen. Chukwuka Utazi, the Chairman of the Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, had while presenting the committee’s report, said Misau was invited to the screening.

He noted that the nominee appeared for screening on Oct. 27 and met all requirements for confirmation.

Utazi said the nominee had the required educational qualification and other requirements, stressing that there was no objection to his nomination from any quarter.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, suggested that the confirmation be suspended till Wednesday to enable all members of the committee to meet on the matter again.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in an executive communication, dated Sept. 10, forwarded the name of the nominee, who hails from Ekiti State, for confirmation.

The request was made in compliance with the provisions of Section 2 (3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes (Establishment) Act 2010.

Olukoyede is a trained lawyer and currently the Chief of Staff to the Acting EFCC Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu.