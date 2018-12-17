2019: APM will win in Ogun – Amosun’s candidate

Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, the anointed governorship candidate of Gov. Ibikunle Amosun, on Monday said that the Allied People’s Movement (APM) will win the 2019 elections in Ogun.

Akinlade said this at a press conference at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta.

He alleged that the imposition of candidates in APC as well as the open hostility to the duly elected party leadership in the state compelled him and others to look for an alternative platform in search of justice and internal democracy.

Akinlade, who recently defected from the APC, claimed some “ self-seeking elements’’ within the ruling party frustrated the mandate given to him and other genuine candidates in the state.

“All genuine efforts by various stakeholders across the nation to make them see reason and accept the people’s choice have fallen on deaf ears,’’ he said.

He described the APM as a people-oriented movement which would sustain the incumbent’s rebuilding mission.

According to the House of Representatives member, he remains the most qualified person to succeed Amosun having been a part of his administration which had transformed the state.

“I am proud to be the governorship candidate of APM. I want to tell you that both of my legs are in APM.

“ APM has come to stay in Ogun State. We are going to build the party and make it a household name in the state,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Sarafa Isola, was unveiled as the Director-General of the APM Campaign Council in the state.

Isola had noted that the APM gubernatorial candidate was the answer to the yearnings of the people of Ogun West Senatorial District to produce a governor since the creation of the state.

“We see in him the qualities required towards sustainable development of our state,’’ he said.

Isola however, pointed out that the APM would support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

He added that APM members would also work for the electoral victory of Amosun who is the APC senatorial candidate for Ogun Central.