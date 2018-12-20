2019: INEC registers 588,000 physically challenged in Adamawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday said it had registered 588,000 persons living with disability in Adamawa for the 2019 general elections.

Mr Kasim Gaidam, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, said this at a stakeholders meeting in Yola.

Gaidam said the effort was intended at providing every eligible Nigerian chance to participate in the forthcoming polls.

“So far, the state has about 588,000 persons living with disability in Adamawa; they include 114 ,000 blinds, 36,000 lepers, 174,000 cripples, 198,000 deaf and dumps and 66,000 others living with spinal code injury.”

He said the commission had provided special materials for the affected people to cast their votes.

On security, he said the commission had approved three voting centres for the Internally Displaced Persons in Madagali Local Government Area and parts of Michika .

He said four other local government areas, Numan, Lamurde, Mayo-Belwa and Demsa had been mapped as risk areas due to frequent communal conflicts.

On governorship election, the said 29 candidates would participate in the exercise in the state, adding that four of the candidates were women.