6000 constables pass out from police colleges – I-GP

Acting Inspector General of Police (I-GP), Ibrahim Idris, on Saturday said the police had completed training of 6, 000 newly recruited constables in its schools across the country.

In his address read during the passing out parades at the police training schools in Maiduguri, Enugu and Minna, Idris said that the constables had completed their seven month basic police training.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the I-GP was represented at the Maiduguri and Enugu parades by Assistant Inspectors General of Police in-charge of Zones 3 and 9, Kayode Aderanti and Hosea Karma, respectively.

Idris was represented at the ceremony in Minna by the Niger Commissioner of Police, Dibal Yakadi.

He said that the Federal Government has embarked on recruitment of 10, 000 additional police personnel to enhance its operations in the country.

The I-GP said the recruitment and training was aimed at meeting the United Nations (UN) recommendation of one policeman to 400 people.

“The recruitment of these 6, 000 recruit constables who have completed their training across the country is to meet the UN recommendation of one policeman to 400 people.

“The Federal Government thought it wise to commence recruitment of another 10, 000 police to meet the UN recommendation,’’ he said.

“It will interest you to know that the federal government has made funds available for the four premier colleges of Ikeja, Kaduna, Oji-River, Maiduguri and other police training schools across the country,’ he said.

According to him, the training schools were equipped with state-of-the-art gadgets to facilitate smooth execution of the exercise.

The I-GP said that the training and subsequent passing out parade of constables cut across the general duties, sport and transport categories of the force to improve the current strength of the police which stood at 300, 000.

He said that to ensure that the trainees turned out with a high level of professionalism, the recruits’ manual was reviewed to meet the demands of contemporary policing.

Idris said that seasoned security experts and consultants were deployed to impact knowledge on the trainees.

“They were taken on special lessons on community policing, maintaining peace in conflict areas and the use of firearms, public order act and others,’’ he said.

He urged the constables to be diligent, selfless and patriotic while discharging their duties.

“The constables, who were drawn from six states, underwent six months intensive course on all aspects of modern policing and human rights issues.

“This passing out parade comes at the right time as the preparation for general election which will commence in few months to come,” he said.

Idris, however, charged the fresh constables to be diligent, selfless, patriotic and implored them to put all they had learnt in the college to practice while carrying out their duties in the field and offices.

“As policemen, you must have respect to the rule of law, fundamental human rights, and loyalty to the nation and the Force must be resolute and total,’’ the police boss said.

According to him, the police authorities accorded priority to capacity building and training of discipline and professional personnel to meet the security challenges in the country.

Idris explained that the constables were exposed to science, human rights laws and modern art of policing to promote discipline, professionalism and effective policing.

The police chief tasked them to shun corruption, support government’s programmes, and be discipline, dedicated and professional in the discharge of their duties. (NAN)

