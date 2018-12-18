A Mother of Two Gets Battered for Alleged Lesbianism

These are apparently not the best of times for Mrs Olufunmilayo Ajilore a mother of two and a resident of Ikotun, a suburb of Lagos.

A heavily pregnant mother of two lovely children was recently caught in the act of lesbianism by her in-laws and was as a result physically battered and forcefully evicted from her matrimonial home after being treated at a nearby hospital, Shasha medical centre.

Her ordeal did not however end there as a prominent member of her husband’s family is insisting on having her punished in a traditional way for daring to engage in lesbianism, a practice according to him, Yoruba traditions and culture frown at for disgracing the family and putting her husband’s name in a disrepute, she has also been ostracised by friends and family members.

As at the time of putting this story together, she has been running from pillar to post as her life is now under threat by her in-laws that are bent on using traditional way to cleanse her of the abominable conduct also as well as the society itself which sees homosexual and lesbianism practices as offences punishable under the criminal code. She is therefore not protected by the society she currently seeks protection from and to compound her woes, she has also lost her job and she is presently feeding from hand to mouth.

Mrs Ajilore is presently traumatized as she does not know where to turn to for solace and succour , she needs the help of every Nigerian at least for the sake of their two lovely children and the pregnancy she carries. Her family members promised help but not too long ago became helpless themselves as six members of the family died in herdsmen attack and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.