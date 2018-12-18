Alex Badeh shot dead, others like him who died same way!

Former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has died from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road on Tuesday, the Nigerian Air Force has announced.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, spokesperson for NAF who announced this in a statement added that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar has commiserated with the family over the irreparable loss.

He wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road

“On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest.”

Alex Sabundu Badeh was born 10 January, 1957, in Vimtim, Mubi LGA of Adamawa state.

He was educated at Vimtim Primary School and Villanova Secondary School.

He obtained his secondary school certificate in 1976 and gained admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1977 as a member of the 21 Regular Course.

He was commissioned Pilot Officer on 3 July 1979 and commenced his flying career at the 301 Flying Training School on the Bulldog Primary Trainer aircraft in 1979.

Between 1981 and 1982 he attended the Undergraduate Pilot Training at Vance Air Force Base in the United States Air Force. He was at the 301 Flying Training School (FTS) as a squadron pilot and later became an instructor pilot on the Bull Dog and DO-228 aircraft.

He rose through the ranks and became Air Vice Marshal in 2008.

He became the 18th Chief of Air Staff in October 2012 and was appointed Chief of Defence Staff in January 2014.

He held the post till July 13, 2015, when he was retired by the Buhari administration.

Since then, he had faced a court trial for alleged theft of defence funds during his tenure.

Mr Segun Adedoyin, a lawyer, lamented:

“Alex Badeh was Chief of Defence Staff. He was a three star General. He did not die fighting boko haram but has just been murdered by some miscreants along Abuja-Keffi highway. Sad . May God comfort his loved ones.

Lt. Gen Rufus Kupolati, another three star General, who was Ecomog Commander during the military era,did not die on the streets of Liberia. He died cheaply in a road accident on the Abuja – Lokoja highway.

Major-Gen Mohammed Shuwa, Civil War hero and Chairman of my former employer, IMB, did not die fighting the Biafran side. He was killed by boko haram elements in his Maiduguri home.

What a Country!”