APC wins Bariga councillorship by-election in Lagos

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Mr Olufemi Nurudeen, on Tuesday emerged winner of the Bariga Ward C (Orile Owode) Councillorship by-election in Bariga Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nurudeen polled 1,442 votes to defeat his only rival, Mr Azeez Sunkanmi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 286 votes.

The Returning Officer, Mr Adegboyega Oladiran, while announcing the results, said Nurudeen, the APC candidate, met the requirements to be declared winner and elected councillor.

“By the power conferred on me as Returning Officer, I hereby declare Mr Olufemi Nurudeen of the APC as winner of the election .

“And Nurudeen, having scored the majority number of votes and met the requirements of the law is hereby returned and elected,“ he said.

The result announcement threw the APC supporters at the collation centre into wild jubilation while supporters of PDP left in disappointment.

Earlier, an Electoral Commissioner of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Mr Segun Aiyedun, decried the low turnout of voters while monitoring the voting process.

He called on residents to imbibe the important democratic culture of voting, while urging stakeholders to do their bit to mobilise voters for elections.

Ayedun expressed satisfaction with the peaceful way the exercise went, saying the commission would continue to do its best to deliver credible election in the state.

The election was to fill the vacuum left by the death of Mr Solomon Awokoya, an APC councillor who represented the ward.