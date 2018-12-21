Arewa Community in Lagos to hold mega rally for Sanwo-Olu

The Arewa Community in Lagos State has promised to hold a mega rally in support of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The move, the group said, was part of the efforts to ensure victory for Sanwo-Olu in the coming general election.

Leader of the Arewa Community Support Group for Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu (BOS), Alhaji Muhammed Alhassan, who made the declaration in company of members of the group, presented a communique to the APC candidate containing the resolution of the group’s members.

Alhassan said Sanwo-Olu won the hearts of the Arewa Community in the state by his gesture to pay a visit to the Arewa Council of Chiefs last month.

He also noted that the candidate had shown commendable sense of responsibility and appreciation which had endeared him to their chiefs and the entire Arewa Community in Lagos State.

Alhassan said: “You have demonstrated an exceptional sense of responsibility and respect with your initial visit to our Council of Chiefs in this State, who are our respectable leaders with tremendous influence on our conduct and well-being in Lagos State.

“From that very kind gesture and other positive things we have heard about you, we have come here to say thank you, to present a communique with support activities and officially declare that the Arewa Community in this State will be giving you all the support to win the coming election and be declared next governor of Lagos In Shaa Allah.

“It will also interest you to know that we are holding a mega rally for you in Tafawa Balewa Square in January 2019, where we will attract more voters for you and sensitize over 1 million people from the Arewa Community with Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to campaign vigorously for your victory.”

Responding, Sanwo-Olu, appreciated the group, saying the Arewa Community was an important stakeholder in the socio-economic development of the state.

If elected, the APC candidate said he would address the challenges facing members of the Arewa community and ensure all leaders of the group became part of the decisions in support of education and improvement of the welfare of the Hausa-Fulani people living in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Lagos is a home for you all. We appreciate the contributions of Arewa people to the socio-economic growth of this state. We have heard your concerns and demands. We promise that we will address all issues, including education support for your children if we are elected. Let me say it again that ours is going to be a government of inclusiveness where we are going to work together to achieve greater results.”