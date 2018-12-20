Arik Air notifies passengers of flight disruptions

The management of Arik Air says there will be slight disruption of flights during the Yuletide, due to operational issues and adverse weather conditions.

In a statement signed by the airline’s media consultant, Mr Simon Tumba on Thursday in Lagos, the airline said the adverse weather would affect coastal areas, especially Benin, Enugu, Asaba and Warri.

“Therefore some flights may either be rescheduled or cancelled, subject to aircraft and airport closure time constraints.

“We regret the inconveniences this disruption will cause our customers and want to assure them of our sincere efforts to reducing the impact to the barest minimum.

“Our staff shall contact customers affected by this disruption, making alternative arrangements for them or refunds as the case may be,” Tumba said.

He assured passengers that the airline considered their safety and that of its crew as paramount, adding that the airline would only operate safe and secure flights.

Tumba said all hands are also on deck to make all flight experiences pleasurable.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had on Nov. 25 issued an Advisory Circular to all pilots and airline operators to take certain precautions, due to the adverse weather conditions.

The circular, signed by the Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Muhtar Usman, urged them to adhere to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) during flight operations in adverse weather conditions.