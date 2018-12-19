Bishop of Ahoada Diocese, Clement N.Ekpeye kidnapped

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Daredevil kidnappers abducted the Rt.Reverend Clement N.Ekpeye, JP, honourable Bishop of Ahoada Diocese of the Anglican Communion at about 7pm on Tuesday, December 18.

The dastardly incident happened ,at Bishop’s Court,,which his official residence at Odiemerenyi road,in Ahoada town,in Ahoada East local government area ofthe State.

The incident was made known to our Correspondent last night,Tuesday December 18 at about 10 pm through a terse by the Clerical Synod Secretary of the Diocese,the official Spokesman of Ahoada Diocese.

At the time of going to the press,no further details surrounding the kidnap was given, except the Clerical Synod Secretary calling for prayers fo the Bishop’s quick release by his abductors.

Recall could be made that kidnappers abducted four Muslim leaders in Rumuji axis of the East West road in Emohua local government area of tge state on Thursday last week and dragged them to the bush of Ibaa Community in Emohua.

In a miraculous manner three out the four muslim leaders managed to escape. The whereabouts of the fourth victim who collapsed thrice in the bush and was abandoned remained unknown.

The kidnapping of Bishop Clement N.Ekpeye,JP of Ahoada Diocese is a replay of the abduction of high priced target by kidnappers like they did to Most Rev Ignatius Ogboru Kattey, the Dean, ArchBishop and Bishop of Niger Delta North Anglican Communion of Nigeria, on Friday night of September 7,2013 in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State.

At the time of filing this report,details remain sketchy at it was difficult getting the reaction of the Rivers State Police Command.