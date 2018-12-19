Court upholds Balogun-Fulani APC executive in Kwara

An Ilorin High Court, on Wednesday, recognised the executive committee of the Ishola Balogun-Fulani led All Progressives Congress (APC), as the authentic executive of the party in the state.

Delivering judgment, Justice T.S. Umar, held that the purported dissolution of the executive committee of the APC led by Balogun-Fulani was illegal, null and void.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Balogun-Fulani and Christopher Ayeni had instituted a suit against the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the APC, APC NWC, INEC and Hon Bashir Bolarinwa over the dissolution of his executive.

In his 13-point claims before the court, the claimants prayed the court to declare the appointment of Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa as illegal.

Justice Umaru, held that the APC National Working Committee (NWC) had no power to dissolve the executive led by Balogun-Fulani.

The court directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise only the Balogun-Fulani led executive committee in the state.

According to the judge, there is no lacuna in the party, adding that the Balogun-Fulani executive was duly elected on May 5, and sworn in by National officers of the party on June 4.

Justice Umaru therefore ordered INEC to recognise all candidates presented by the Balogun-Fulani faction to contest the 2019 elections.

He declared as null, void and unconstitutional all actions taken by the Bashir Bolarinwa faction since June.

According to Justice Umaru, the dissolution of the Balogun-Fulani executive is unconstitutional and against the rule of law.

The court therefore granted perpetual injunction against the Bolarinwa executive from carrying out any function as chairman of the party in Kwara.

Counsel to Bashir Bolarinwa, Kamaldeen Gambari told journalists after the judgment that he envisaged the outcome, adding that he will appeal the judgment immediately.

In his comment, counsel to the claimants, Abdulraheem Shuaib commended the court for the judgment.

According to him, the import of the judgment was that INEC will have to recognise all the candidates of the Balogun-Fulani. (NAN)