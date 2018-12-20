Daughter, 34, hacks mother to death in Enugu community

Enugu State Police Command has commenced investigation into the alleged murder of a 58-year-old woman by her daughter.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said that the 34-year-old woman allegedly hacked her mother to death last Sunday, following a dispute.

Amaraizu said that the incident took place in Ifitte village in Mmaku community of Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, police operatives are yet to establish issue or issues leading to the unfortunate incident.

“It was gathered that the alleged tragic incident occurred on that fateful day when the daughter of the deceased, identified as Martina Anukwu, about 34 years, inflicted several matchete cut injuries all over the body of the mother, identified as Scholistica Anukwu, about 58 years.

“It was also gathered that following the matchete cuts, the victim became unconscious and was later confirmed dead,’’ the police spokesman said in a statement.

He said that the suspect had been helping police operatives in their investigations, while the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at Eagle Morgue.

He noted that the sad incident had thrown the entire quiet Mmaku community into mourning mood.