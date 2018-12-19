Dust haze, mist weather to prevail Thursday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted dust hazy weather conditions over most parts of the country with partly cloudy sky, misty and foggy conditions over some southern cities on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Wednesday in Abuja, predicted dust hazy conditions with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the central cities throughout the forecast period.

It added that localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m was expected over the region with day and night temperatures of 27 to 35 and 10 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience dust hazy condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m during the forecast period.

It also predicted that the northern cities would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 27 to 32 and 11 to 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience dust hazy condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over the inland states throughout the forecast period.

“However, Mist condition is expected over the coastal cities in the morning hours and hazy condition in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 to and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Dust haze conditions are most likely over the country with chances of mist and hazy conditions around the coastal cities in the next 24 hours,’’ NiMet predicted.