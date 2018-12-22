EFCC intercepts $2.8m at Enugu airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Enugu Zonal Office, has intercepted 2.8 million dollars from two persons suspected to be money launderers at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

EFCC Acting Spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade in a statement in Abuja, said the suspects were Ighoh Augustine and Ezekwe Emmanuel.

He said they were allegedly working for a company, ‘Bankers Warehouse’ and were nabbed based on intelligence report.

“Upon their arrests, they were caught with consignments of two suitcases, containing $1.4 million each, totalling $2.8 million, at the departure lounge of the airport while about to board an Arik Air evening flight to Lagos.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they have been in the business of conveying cash for “some notable banks” for over six years and were in the process of doing same for Union Bank Plc, located at New Market, Onitsha, Anambra, when they were caught.

“The suspects further confessed that they had so far carried out such assignments four times this year.

“They are presently giving useful information to operatives of the commission, and will be charged to court soon.”

Tthe commission had on Nov. 30, arrested Abbas Lakis, a Lebanese with 2 million dollars at Abuja Airport for money laundering.