FG graduates 1,000 N-Power tech beneficiaries in N/East

No fewer than 1,000 beneficiaries of the Federal Government N- Power Technical Programme have graduated from six states of the North East region, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Addressing the beneficiaries on Sunday in Yola, Mr Gbenga Odubayo, the North East Coordinator of the programme, said that the project was part of federal government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP).

Odubayo said that the trainees were selected from six states of the North East, comprising Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

He said that the beneficiaries received eight weeks training on hardware Information and Communication Technology (ICT) repairs and entrepreneurship.

“Today, we are graduating a total of 1,000 set of N-Power Tech Youths from six states of North East region.

“The project is part of Federal Government’s Social Intervention Programme aimed at reducing the rate of unemployment among graduates and non-graduate youths.

“The beneficiaries have been trained in various hardware repair techniques that include how to repair laptops, cellular phones and I- phones, among others,” Odubayo said.

Mr Usman Sali, the Adamawa Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme, implored the participants to use the knowledge acquired effectively and handle the repair kits with care.

According to Sali, training youths on entrepreneurship development will go a long way in developing the economy of the country.

“The only way we can get more entrepreneurs that would drive our economy is through involvement of youths to learn different Tech-systems,’’ Sali said.

Responding, one of the trainees from Borno, Mr Benedict Stephen, said that from the knowledge acquired, he could dismantle a laptop or an I-Phone and repair it perfectly.

Stephen thanked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led adminstration for introducing the programme, saying it will go a long way in assisting millions of jobless youths in the country earn a living.