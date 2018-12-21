FG Has Completed Ogwashiku Dam- Minister of Water Resources

…Says access road, a separate component, not finished. We also reviewed the project and stepped down the hydro power component

President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2019 budget to the National Assembly, this week, raised acrimonious debates. There was even a violent twist to the responses when legislators had a shouting match from opposing camps. Many even made cat calls as Buhari read his speech.

One of the areas that sent the adrenaline of many legislators boiling was the Ogwashiku Dam in Delta State which, as contained in the budget, had been completed. On social media, indigenes of the area went to the site, showing where work was ongoing or static. They added pepper to the conflict, waving off the Federal Government as a liar.

However, Engineer Suleiman Adamu, the Minister of Water Resources, has claimed that the actual dam was completed.

In his words:

“Ogwashiku Dam today (he showed the photograph). Yes, the access road is not finished. But that is a separate component. We also reviewed the project and stepped down the hydropower component because it is not viable at present. As you can see, the actual dam is completed and fully impounded.”

Adamu revealed this in a response he sent to a mail sent to him by Mr Tunde Imolehin, a Nigerian architect, environmentalist, development expert and, as his friends call him, “change agent in the political process. Thank you.”

Adamu even accompanied his reply with a photograph of the completed dam.