FRSC decorates 103 newly promoted officers in Lagos, Ogun

The Zonal Command, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in charge of Ogun and Lagos States on Friday decorated 103 newly promoted officers and Marshals.

Mr John Meheux, the Zonal Commander in charge of Zone 2, while decorating the officers, urged them to put in extra efforts to their duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly decorated officers include 52 officers and 51 marshals.

”I most sincerely congratulate all the newly promoted officers and marshals on behalf of FRSC Board and Management for their well deserved promotion.

”I, therefore, charge all of you to bring new zeal into your duties.

”The expectations of the government in ensuring that the very purpose for the creation of the corps, which is reduction and elimination of crashes on our roads, still remain relevant.

”Promotion is from God, I, therefore, charge you to put in extra efforts in ensuring that the corps’ corporate strategies of zero fatalities are achieved,” he said.

Meheux advised others, who for one reason or the other were not promoted, to be of good spirit and put in more efforts.

“God willing, next year promotion exercise will be good.

”Much is expected of all of us, heavy traffic is being experienced on all our corridors, I charge you all to be alive to your duties and be ready to work 24 hours,” Meheux said.

In his remarks, Mr Innocent Etuk, the Ojota Unit Commander, who was among the newly promoted officers, thanked God for the promotion.

Etuk said that the promotion came as a challenge to work harder than before.

”To whom much is given much is expected; so, I will work harder to prove my worth in my new rank. Now from Assistant to Deputy Corps Commander, it is a call to duty,” he said.

Also, Mr Obafemi Hamzat, the Mowe Unit Commander, in Ogun, said that the promotion would encourage the newly promoted officers to work harder and perform more than before.