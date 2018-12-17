FRSC inaugurates office complex in Kogi

I

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), on Monday inaugurated a new office complex and also launched 2018 End of Year Road Safety Campaign in Lokoja, Kogi capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the 2018 End of Year Road Safety Campaign is ”Save Driving, Safer Lives.”

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal of the FRSC, thanked President Mohammadu Buhari for making the fund available and appreciated Gov. Yayaya Bello for providing the land and for supporting FRSC.

According to him, the FRSC Kogi office complex is the 9th state office to be inaugurated under this administration, adding that the commission had also received additional fund for three complex offices.

He said:”We do not have any abandoned project nationwide and we are presently working on office complex at Asaba, Uyo and Gombe, and by the end of March 2019, they will be inaugurated.

”Our focus is on infrastructure development for FRSC and we have gott the backing of the President for this.”

The Corps Marshal also said that there would be staff quarters within the land facility, so that personnel could respond quickly to any emergency on the high ways.

Oyeyemi said that FRSC had succeeded in reducing road crashes by about 8 to 9 per cent.

He described the development.as as a landmark achievement saying, that “12.5 million vehicles now ply Nigeria roads as more vehicles were being registered.”

He said that FRSC had activated 201 mobile courts nationwide to prosecute traffic offenders during the yuletide season.

He said the courts commenced operation on Dec. 15 2018 and would last till Jan. 15, 2019.

”If you assault my personnel, overloading, using phone while driving or any other road offences, you will be prosecuted.

”After prosecution, you will be sent for emotional psychological test, and your licence will be suspended, if you fail the test.”

He, however, appealed to road users to support FRSC, obey traffic rules, plan their journey, avoid overloading, and no drink-driving.

On his part, the FRSC Board Chairman, Mr Bello Buhari, said that the structure was Federal Government’s effort being put in place across the states to ensure safety on roads.

He said the effort was also to ensure quick response by the FRSC in case of any emergency.

He advised motorists to drive with care, obey traffic rules and regulations, respect other road users and should not engage in careless over taken.

The FRSC bosd also urged travelers to avoid night traveling.

In his remarks, the Gov. Yahaya Bello, who inaugurated the complex, described the inauguration as history-making event.

He expressed surprise that the edifice could be completed within four months.

Bello said that his administration had embarked on various projects to ensure free-flow of traffic during festive period.

These, he said, were: road patching, and sensitisation of road users in collaboration with FRSC among others.

”Just last week, I approved that a particular land mass should be cleared so that all the articulated vehicles along highways could pack there.

”We have also come up with an agency, Kogi State Transport Management Agency, to work with FRSC ensuring that road users comply with the traffic rules.

”By the the grace of God, this ember month is going to be accident-free. I advise all road users to go by the speed limit, because your loved ones is waiting for you.

“It is better to arrive late than never,” Bello advised.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the FRSC office complex under Zone RS 8 Headquarters, is located at Km 14 Lokoja-Okene Expressway, along Zariagi road.