Funke Akindele’s Twins and Her Tope Alabi’s Victory Song

Funke Akindele, Nollywood actress, is one of the happiest women on earth now. She confirmed on Instagram the birth of her twins Saturday with a thought provoking song by Tope Alabi, Logan Ti Ode and a simple message: ”Thank You Lord’.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/YOPvbYd8w7U

The song fits into the ordeal the actress suffered from rumour merchants, peddlers of evil wishes and doomsday prophets who thought she would never have the fruit of the womb!

The song and the message have, as reported by PMNEWS, further triggered more congratulatory messages for the actress, also known as Jenifa, after her award winning movie and TV series of the same name.

By 7pm, more than 35,000 people had written to rejoice with Funke and her husband Rasheed Bello, a.k.a JJCSkillz