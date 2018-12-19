Gov. Ikpeazu inaugurates construction of 10km road in Abia

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has inaugurated the construction of a 10-kilometre Ugwuati-Umuozuo-Uratta road to stretch through Ukwa West ,Osisioma and Aba North local government councils.

Speaking at the project site on Tuesday in Ugwuati ,Ikpeazu said that he had resolved to stimulate economic growth and infrastructure development in the state.

The governor said that the road was significant as it would reduce the hardship experienced by the people in the area.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment towards improving the welfare of the people, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

“The contractors handling the project have been mandated to remain at work on this road throughout the dry season.

“We expect to see asphalt on the road before the rainy season. I am confident that the contractors handling the project will deliver a good quality job.

“I also charge members of the communities that would benefit from this road project to support the state government’s endeavor in developing the area,” Ikpeazu said.

Earlier, Mr. Goodluck Nwobiwe, the Chairman of Ukwa West Local Council, said that “the Ugwuati-Umuozuo-Uratta road was a major road and people have been crying for its construction”.

Nwobiwe thanked Abia Government for starting construction of the road which would connect various farming communities.

Eze Young Ogbonna , the Chairman of Ukwa West Traditional Rulers Council, expressed delight over the commitment of the government toward alleviating the suffering of the people in the area.

Ogbonna, however, called for speedy completion of the project.