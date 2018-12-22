GOC wants army personnel to train hard

Maj. Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division, Nigeria Army Rukuba, near Jos has charged army personnel to train harder and always be on alert.

Angbazo gave the charge on Saturday, at West African Social Activities (WASA), held at the Division’s headquarters.

“We remind all to train hard and also be security conscious.

“We will continue to tackle contemporary security challenges we are experiencing.

“The challenges are particularly in the areas of counter terrorism and counter insurgency. We must brace up for these challenges,” he said.

The GOC said that WASA was an event where officers, soldiers, their families and civilian friends interact and make merry, adding that it promotes comradeship, deepens es sprit de corps and strengthens unity among the personnel.

Gov Simon Lalong, in his remarks, commended the Nigeria Army for the sacrifices toward restoring and sustaining peace in Plateau and Nigeria.

Lalong, who was represented by Maj. Gen. Stephen Goar, Commander, Operation Rainbow, expressed optimism that peace would prevail in Nigeria.

He urged the army to continue to live in peace with themselves and the host community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the event featured cultural dances and tug of war.

NAN also reports that awards were given to 36 soldiers who distinguished themselves in the year 2018.