Governor Sani-Bello Congratulates 13th Emir Of Nasarawa, Former Minister Of Environment, Alh Ibrahim Usman Jibrin

…Charges Him To Uphold Sanctity Of Traditional Institution

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello has congratulated former Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Jibrin in his appointment as the 13th Emir of Nasarawa Town in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

In a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, Governor Sani-Bello described the appointment as ordained and well deserved.

The Governor expressed confidence that the new Emir would work for the sociocultural and economic prosperity as well as the peaceful coexistence of the people within and beyond his domain.

Governor Sani-Bello called on the new Emir to use his vast experience in the public service, especially as a former Minister of the Federal Republic, and consolidate on the legacies bequeathed by his predecessor.

“As a former Minister, your exemplary leadership qualities have never been in doubt. I am sure, under your great leadership, wisdom and guidance, the people of Nasarawa will witness much progress and development”.

“We cherished the good relationship we have forged through the collaborative efforts to bring progress and development to our people and country and, therefore, pray for your sound health, long successful reign and Allah’s guidance in your new position”.

The Governor also urged the new Emir to uphold the sanctity of the Traditional Institution and consider his new appointment as a singular opportunity to serve his people directly.

While assuring of cooperation from the government and people of Niger State, Governor Sani-Bello prayed Allah to protect the new Emir and bless his reign with peace, unity and development.