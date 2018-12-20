Housewife bags 18 months in prison for calling woman “witch”

A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, on Thursday, sentenced a housewife, Zaituna Shaibu, to 18 months in prison for calling a woman witch.

The presiding Judge, Mr Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Shaibu, after she pleaded guilty to defamation of character and begged the court for leniency.

Suleiman, listened to her plea and gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N15,000.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Inspt. Labaran Ahmed, told the court that the case was reported at the Angwan Rogo, police B division, on Nov.21, by a housewife, Zainab Ahmed, who resides at Naraguta village in Jos.

Ahmed said that the convict defamed her character by calling her a witch, and accused her of being responsible for casting a spell on her which has caused her an ailment.

Ahmed, revealed that during police investigation, the accused person confessed that he said so.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 292 of the penal code law of Northern Nigeria.