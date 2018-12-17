How I checked agitations, inter-professional rivalry at UCH – CMD

Prof. Temitope Alonge, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Monday said his management style helped to check agitations and inter-professional rivalry in the tertiary health institution.

Alonge stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

He told NAN that his ability to end inter-professional rivalry as well as build human resources and structures were major factors for his success.

“The management style I adopted is based on three Bs. You build people, build systems and structures and also you build the institution.

“These are the cardinal Bs that have helped to take the hospital to unprecedented heights.

“We have structures and systems that would work independent of any individual, so we don’t have any over bearing management as it were.

“But each professional body is independent and excelling. We have directors in most of the professional groupings and people are happy getting to the peak of their career.

“There has been a gross reduction in agitations. Inter professional- rivalry has dwindled.

“We are able to do many more surgical procedures, open up new treatment regimens, as well as established the first geriatric centre in the whole of Africa.

“We extended that by having the first Geriatric Rehabilitation Centre in West Africa and Africa which is for long-term care, “he said.

Alonge advocated Public Private Partnership (PPP) as the best model in restructuring the health sector.

“I have never seen a government or any country where they are able to fund health care services alone. Public-Private Partnership (PPP) has been a major boost for UCH survival.

“And I sincerely hope that the next administration will not only leverage on that but increase the PPP model, so as to provide services and funds for the hospital,’’ he said

Alonge, who assumed office in 2010, would quit on Feb. 28, 2019, after two terms of eight years.