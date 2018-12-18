I’ve high hope of becoming next governor of Lagos – Agbaje

A Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election, Mr Jimi Agbaje, on Tuesday said that he had high hope of becoming the next governor of the Lagos State.

“I want to address the leadership lopsidedness in Lagos and establish a good leadership structure that will be enduring to all. We want to address the major issues in Lagos.

“I also want to see how we can change the narrative on the infrastructural facilities by reducing traffic on our roads; the traffic on the Lagos roads is getting worrisome.

“The major thing is that our children should get quality education from primary to the tertiary institutions. I also want to establish skills acquisition centres to provide jobs for our teeming youths,’’ he said.

Agbaje, a Pharmacist turned politician, said that other economic and social policies of government would be his priority after his election.

“I hope to also address the water system in Lagos State which is far from what it used to be.

“There are many issues to be attended to which by God’s grace the solution is not far-fetched.

“I will concentrate on the social and economic policies to move the state forward,’’ he said.