Just in: Bishop Ekpeye regains freedom after 5 days in kidnappers’ den

Released elicit jubilation among thousands of Anglican faithfuls

Not clear if ransom was paid

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

The Bishop of Ahoada, Rivers State Anglican Diocese, Bishop Clement N. Ekpeye, who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen last Tuesday night, has now been released.

It was not clear at the time of filing this report whether Bishop Ekpeye was released voluntarily or whether ransom was paid before he was set free five days after his abduction.

Sources in Ahoada, headquarters of Ahoada-East Local government area confirmed to this reporter that Bishop Ekpeye was released and was reunited with his family in the morning of Saturday December 22.

There was a huge celebration by the people of the area, especially, worshippers of the Anglican faith, who got wind of the release of the Christian cleric.

Meanwhile,the Cleric Synod Secretary of Ahoada Anglican Diocese, Rev Canon Hanson Bernard has thanked Christians for their prayers, which according to him, facilitated the safe release of the Bishop.

In a terse statement on Saturday, Rev Bernard said: “We thank God for the miraculous release of The Rt. Rev. Clement N. Ekpeye, JP; AP (Pioneer Bishop Anglican Diocese of Ahoada) from the hands of the kidnappers this morning, Saturday December 22,2018”.

The Bishop was abducted from the Bishop’s Court (his official residence) by unknown gunmen at about 8pm on Tuesday, December 18.