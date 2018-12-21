Kano 2019: Hafiz Abubakar, other Kwankwaso loyalists return to APC

President Muhammadu Buhariour nation on Wednesday night in Abuja received a group of returnees to All Progressives Congress, APC led by a former deputy governor of Kano State. Prof. Hafiz Abubakar.

Abubakar, a staunch ally of Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, resigned as Deputy Governor of Kano State and defected to opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Other returnees at the meeting include a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Aminu Dabo; the immediate past National Treasurer, Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa; Security Adviser to Kwankwaso, retired Gen. Danjuma Dambazau; Eng. Mu’azu Magaji, all of them staunch members of Kwankwasiyya, as well as Sen. Isa Zarewa who left in protest against the last primaries.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity said in a statement that in welcoming the party leaders back to the APC, President Buhari said the house was large enough to accommodate everyone and promised to speak to the leadership of the party and government in Kano to accommodate and work with the returnees.

The presidential aide disclosed that the returnees were led to the President by the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje was also at the meeting with the President.

Responding to the Presidential directive, Gov. Ganduje welcomed the return of the party stalwarts and assured the President that he was ready to work with everyone to record yet another historic victory in the general elections.