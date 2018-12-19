Kashamu: I remained Ogun PDP governorship candidate

Senator Buruji Kashamu says he remained the Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that despite the Appeal Court ruling of Tuesday.

A three man panel of Ibadan division of Appeal Court headed by Justice A.B. Bada had in a ruling delivered yesterday set aside the judgment of a Federal High Court in Abeokuta which affirmed the authenticity of the executive of a faction of the Ogun State chapter which produced Kashamu and other candidates.

But speaking through his spokesman, Austin Oyinokor claimed that the Court of Appeal did not declare Honourable Oladipupo Adebutu or anyone as the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.

He said that such was not the prayers of PDP, the appellants in the matter, and such a prayer could not have been granted.

“The Court specifically held that it was not a pre-election matter where the nomination of candidates is in issue since the matter was filed by the Engr. Adebayo Dayo-led Ogun State PDP and not aspirants.

“Having held that it was not a pre-election matter, the Court of Appeal could not have made a pronouncement on the validity or otherwise of the nomination of candidates for the 2019 general election.

“What is more, the 25th of October, 2018 letter written by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) emphatically stated that its decision to accept the list of candidates submitted by the Engr. Adebayo Dayo-led Exco was predicated on three court suits, namely FHC/L/CS/636/2016, FHC/L/CS/1556/2017 and FHC/AB/CS/114/2018. It is only the interlocutory orders in FHC/AB/CS/114/2018 that were set aside.