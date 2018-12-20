Kogi NSCDC Commandant cautions against corrupt practices

Mr Olushola Ayodele, Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Kogi, has advised the corps personnel to steer clear of corrupt tendencies in their own interest.

Ayodele, who gave the advice on Wednesday in Lokoja, at a seminar organised by the command’s Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU), lamented that corruption had eaten deep into the fabric of the Nigerian society.

“Corruption must be fought to a standstill; we must all be involved in that task,” he declared.

According to him, corruption is a serious menace that can undermine social and economic development of societies.

He said that the NSCDC had aligned with the UN position which described corruption menace as one of the biggest impediments to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The commandant said that anyone caught engaging in shoddy deals would face the full wrath of the law, and called for more sensitization campaigns on the evils of the menace.

He challenged the change agencies like the Church, Mosque, society and other stakeholders to enlighten Nigerians on the need to shun corruption so as to free the nation from its dire consequences.

Also speaking, the Deputy Commandant of the corps, Achir Abraham, commended the Federal Government for its total commitment to the fight against corruption.

Earlier, Lateef Isah, Head of ACTU, had said that the command was working diligently to ensure that corruption did not creep into NSCDC.

“If everyone at the gates and offices says no to corruption, corruption will not be able to creep into the system.

“Corruption is fighting back, but we won’t stop until the nation is corrupt-free,” he added. (