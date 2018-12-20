National Assembly workers call off 4-day warning strike

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), National Assembly chapter, has called off it’s warning strike that began on Dec. 17.

The Chairman of the association, Mr Bature Muhammed, made the announcement while briefing pressmen in Abuja.

It could be recalled that the association embarked on the strike action to press home their demands which includes 28 per cent increment in the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS)

Other demands include: a review of condition of service and release of promotion letters for promoted staff, among others.

The chairman said that the National Assembly Management had agreed to address their grievances and had commenced implementation.

Muhammed thanked the members of the union for their compliance during strike period, pledging that they would be kept informed about further developments.