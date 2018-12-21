National Hospital trains staff on service delivery

Dr Jafaru Momoh, Chief Medical Director of National Hospital, says the hospital has commenced orientation and re-orientation of staff, to ensure improved service delivery.

Momoh who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja identified patients optimal care as the priority of the hospital as well as any health worker.

Momoh urged patients, relatives among other clients to report any unwholesome attitudes or ill-treatment of any member of staff in the course of access care to the management.

The CMD, who identified empathy as key in any health care system, however, noted that any of the hospital workers found wanting would face disciplinary action as was done in the past.

He emphasised that the health and well-being of any patient lied solely on the attitude of health workers, adding that they deserved the right to quality and effective health care.

Momoh noted that the hospital in its quest to ensure quality health care service, had engaged in continuous orientation and re-orientation of its workers, to ensure empathy in patient-care.

According to him, the hospital has also created a suggestion box where patients and relatives that are maltreated can lay complaints and I assure any medical practitioner found wanting of such attitude will be severely punished.

This he noted would further checkmate health workers’ attitude or excesses toward patients.

“What the hospital is doing is to make sure its match its excellence clinical services, the attitudinal change of our staff to our patients.

“We have in the past few months commenced the process of orientation and re-orientation of our staff in terms of attitude and quality of care of our patients.

“To checkmate this we have feedback system or mechanism in place for patients, relations among others to get back to management if they feel they are not properly treated with empathy.

“We advise patients, relations to report any issue that they may have come across and not happy about in the course of accessing health to management and we will ensure such issues are properly addressed,” Momoh assured.