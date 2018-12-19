NCP Spokesman dumps party, joins Sowore’s AAC.

The National Publicity Secretary of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Mr Seeni Ajayi, on Wednesday said he had resigned his position and membership of the party.

Ajayi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that he left NCP to join the African Action Congress (AAC) to support its Presidential Candidate, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

He said he resigned from NCP over what he called the party’s drift from its ideals and principles as laid down by the founder, Late Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

Ajayi described as an aberration the inclusion of NCP in the Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) and the endorsement of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The former party spokesman said Fawehinmi would not have had anything to do with a party like PDP or its candidate if he were alive.

He said he was not comfortable with the decision of the Tanko Yinusa-led NCP leadership to ally the party with those who didn’t share its ideology, noting that he chose AAC because it represented the original ideals of NCP.

“I have left NCP and I have left for good. Though it is painful, but I have to move because the party has totally deviated from its original ideology and getting into something else.

“Just look at the way the Chairman, Dr Tanko Yinusa, dragged the party into CUPP which later adopted Atiku. This is not NCP. This is not what the party stands for.

“People are disappointed that the ideals of Chief Fawehinmi are being frittered away. Party members are no more inspired.

“I have written to the national leadership about my movement to AAC to support Mr Omoyele Sowore’s presidential ambition. I believe in AAC.

“I believe the AAC and Sowore stand for what NCP stood for originally. And I think I feel at home here even if I had to sacrifice my official position in NCP and be a floor member in AAC,” he said.

He said he was integrating in AAC and working assidously hard with other members to ensure Sowore emerged the next president.

Ajayi said he had privileged information that more members would in the next few days leave the NCP to join the AAC.

He said he would miss the NCP and the dedicated members of the party, and that he could only wish the party retraced its steps to reflect what it should represent.(NAN)