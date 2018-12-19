Nigerian drowns in South Africa

The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) has announced the tragic demise of Mr Udebuani Chidokweanaukwu, who drowned in that country.

Chidokweanaukwu, a native of Nando in Anambra, drowned in a beach in Swellendam near Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa.

The Publicity Secretary of the Union, Mr Habib Miller, confirmed the accident in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

“With sorrow and heavy heart, we have received the news of the death of Udebuani Chidokweanaukwu from Nando, Anambra State.

“According to the information from an eye witness, Chidikweanaukwu got drowned on the beach at Swellendam on Dec. 17.

“He is survived by his wife and children. NUSA sympathises with his family and friends at this difficult time of grief and pray God comfort them,” he said.

Miller urged members to be cautious as well as obey safety rules when visiting the beach and other hazardous places.